Jamaican Dollar Trading at $147.53

The Jamaican dollar increased in value during trading on Friday, October 1, 2021, according to data from the Bank of Jamaica’s daily foreign exchange trading summary.

The local currency depreciated by $0.29 against the United States dollar during trading to close at $147.53 from $147.24 on the previous trading day.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar settled at J$117.90, up from J$117.66, on Friday, while the pound sterling ended trading at J$202.82 down from J$202.92.

