Jamaican Dollar Strengthens against US Counterpart

The Jamaican dollar strengthened to an average of $149.22 against the United States dollar at the close of trade on Monday, February 1, 2021, according to data from the Bank of Jamaica’s daily foreign exchange trading summary.

The local currency increased by J$0.39 against the US dollar to close at J$149.22 from J$149.61 on the previous trading day.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar settles at J$116.41, down from J$117.52, on Monday, while the pound sterling ended trading at J$204.01 down from J$205.52.