Jamaican Dollar Rises Against its US Counterpart

The Jamaican dollar appreciated by J$0.05 against the United States dollar at the close of trade on Thursday, December 23, 2020, against the US currency, according to data from the Bank of Jamaica’s daily foreign exchange trading summary.

The local currency traded at its best at J$143.70 against the US dollar to close at from J$143.75 on the previous trading day.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar strengthens to settles at J$112.98, up from J$111.248, on Thursday, while the pound sterling ended trading at J$193.15 up from J$191.00.