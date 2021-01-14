Jamaican Dollar Falls against its US Counterpart

The Jamaican dollar jumped to an average of $144.48 against the United States dollar at the close of trade on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, according to data from the Bank of Jamaica’s daily foreign exchange trading summary.

The local currency declined by J$0.46 against the US dollar to close at J$144.48 from J$144.02 on the previous trading day.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar settles at J$112.74, down from J$113.88, on Wednesday, while the pound sterling ended trading at J$198.63 up from J$195.89.