Jamaican Couple Killed in New Jersey House Fire

A fire that ravaged a house in Teaneck, New Jersey, claimed the lives of a Jamaican-born Christian couple early Thursday morning, July 8. Three firefighters were injured during the incident.

Delton Brown, 32, and his wife, Amoyah, 29, were active members of their church, leading youth programs and participating in a variety of community activities.

Sources say the Browns were originally from Jamaica, were married five years ago, and were regarded as prominent members of the West Side Worship Center.

Amoya Brown worked as a case manager at Care Plus NJ in Hackensack and taught at Bergen Community College as an adjunct professor. Her husband worked for Columbia Bank as a checking department agent, according to his LinkedIn profile.

According to local fire department officials, a fire broke out sometime around 3:00 am on the second floor of the three-story home, where the couple resided on Arlington Avenue, causing extensive damage. Their bedroom was on the third floor, which is where their remains were discovered by firefighters.

Two Teaneck firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion while a firefighter suffered second-degree burns to his leg.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation.