Jamaican Cops arrested after Drug Bust in the US

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is confirming that three Jamaican police officers- two males and one female, were arrested and charged for narcotics-related offenses in the United States.

McKoy’s News reported yesterday that the three, all based in St James, were arrested following ongoing investigations and intelligence sharing between the JCF and its United States counterparts,

The JCF said the members are remanded in the United States of America pending further investigations.

Four police officers were initially arrested but one, a female was released after being found not to have been involved in a drug trafficking scheme.

Additional information will be provided.  

