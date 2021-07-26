Jamaican-Born Nurse Stabbed to Death in New York

Police in the United States are on the hunt for a suspect who fatally stabbed a Jamaican-born nurse in Holtsville in Long Island, New York, USA on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Sandra McIntosh, a registered nurse at Stony Brook University Hospital, who resided in Medford.

Reports are that, sometime around 8 p.m., a resident on Woodland Avenue heard McIntosh calling for help and discovered her body near a forested area on Woodland Avenue.

Authorities were alerted and she was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to police, the killer left in  McIntosh’s white Lexus 350.

Family members say  the killer is someone McIntosh knew, and they are pleading with him to come forward.

Carol A. Gomes, CEO of Stony Brook University Hospital, issued a statement on Friday stating that  McIntosh was a loving member of the Stony Brook Medicine family, as well as, a dedicated nurse.

