Jamaican /American Woman Murdered in Trelawny, 4-year-old Girl Abducted

Two female were shot, one fatally and her 4-year-old daughter abducted by her attackers and later found by the police, in Refuge district, Trelawny, on Saturday, February 26.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Teaka Ennis, of a Boston address in the United States of America, and Refuge district in Trelawny.

Reports are that about 11:00am, Ennis, her four-year-old daughter, and another female family member were walking along the roadway which leads from Refuge district to Spicy Hill, when they were ambushed by armed men.

The gunmen opened fire, hitting Ennis and the other woman, before abducting the small child.

The police were alerted to the scene and upon arrival, Ennis and the other female who were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, were transported to hospital, she was pronounced dead, and the other woman admitted in critical condition.

A search was carried out of the bushes, and the police later discovered the small child wandering along a section of the roadway.