Jamaica voted as the 8th most underrated foodie destination

This might not be the best time to travel, but it’s certainly the best time to be thinking about your next foodie travel adventure.

So at Chef’s Pencil we’ve asked 250 chefs and foodies to tell us which place they thought was the most underrated foodie destination. These are the places that should stand next to France, Italy or Tokyo as top food destinations. They could name countries, cities, or regions – no restrictions whatsoever.

We’ve put together a list of the most underrated foodie destinations based on their responses – the ones just off the beaten foodie traveler track – where you’ll find exquisite food, delicacies to savor or avoid, depending on just how gastronomically adventurous you are, and mouthwatering delights.

Please see below the results of our survey:

1. Philippines

2. Vietnam

3. Mexico

4. Croatia

5. Thailand

6. Peru

7. Australia

8. Jamaica

9. Portugal

10. Norway