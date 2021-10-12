Jamaica to be Centre Stage at World Travel Market

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett is gearing up to participate in the World Travel Market (WTM) to be staged in London in November as part of the preparation for the upcoming winter tourist season.

The Minister said Jamaica will be making several “key presentations” at the international travel event, which is being held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WTM is a major promotional platform for the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB). It will also feature other Jamaican companies, creating the ideal opportunity to meet industry professionals and conduct business deals. Through its industry networks, the WTM also creates personal and business opportunities while also providing customers with quality contacts, content, and communities.

The year’s World Travel Market will be running as a hybrid event, with the physical event taking place in ExCel London from November 1 to 3 and a virtual event taking place from November 8 to 9.