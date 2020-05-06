Jamaica Tallawahs responds to Chris Gayle’s comments

In a statement on Thursday, April 29, 2020, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) local franchise Jamaica Tallawahs said they are disappointed with comments made by Chris Gayle about his departure from the Tallawahs, as they would much rather have had discussions in private.

Gayle said that assistant coach Ramnnaresh Sarwan was a key influence in the decision that was made not to retain him in the Tallawahs in a series of confessional videos on this personal YouTube page. However, the Ownership and Management said the truth is that this decision was made collectively by them and did not include Sarwan and based purely on business and cricketing reasoning.

The Tallawahs had a very disappointing season in (CPL) 2019 where the team finished last in the tournament. Ownership and Management have exercised their rights in the selection of players for the CPL 2020 season for the betterment of the team.

Gayle had played for Jamaica Tallawahs between 2013 and 2016 before returning to the side in 2019. Gayle had signed a 3-year contract with the Tallawahs and expressed his desire to finish his CPL career at his hometown-based franchise. However, he was let go by the Tallawahs and was signed up by St Lucia for the CPL 2020 season.

Chris hit a hundred to mark his return to the Tallawahs last year, but the franchise finished last and the big-hitting opener managed only 243 runs in 10 innings.