Jamaica Starting to feel the Lash of COVID-19
Jamaica Health News: Jamaica Starting to feel the Lash of COVID-19 – The tiny island of Jamaica is tonight starting to feel the effects of the dangerous COVID-19.

In a press release (see attached) from the Ministry of Health, it shows that two more cases were confirmed this evening; sending the total to 34 Jamaicans are now wondering if this will be a trend for the coming days.

The two latest confirmed cases are a 34-year old female from St. James and a 74-year-old female from St. Catherine; both of whom had a recent travel history to New York.

