Jamaica records 34 murders in the first 11 days of 2020

The police are reporting 34 murders in the first 11 days of this year, a slight uptick from the 33 recorded over the same period last year.

But this is well below the 57 murders recorded in the first 11 days of 2018, and the 41 in the corresponding period in 2017.

With 36 cases of shooting recorded so far this year, the police note that this is one fewer than the 37 recorded to January 11 last year.

The number of rape cases has fallen dramatically, with nine reported cases so far this year compared to 21 in the first 11 days of last year. This represents a 57 percent decline.

There is a 69 percent drop in the number of aggravated assault cases reported so far this year, with four incidents reported to the cops down from 13 last year.

The reported cases of robberies, break-ins and larceny are also down, with the police reporting 47 so far this year compared to 63 in the same period last year.

The figures are included in the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Serious and Violent Crimes Review published on Sunday.

Official crime statistics for 2019 have not yet been released by the police, but at December 28, Jamaica’s murder total stood at 1,326, a four percent increase over 2018.

Source: Jamaica Observer