Jamaica records 25 cases of COVID-19

Jamaica Confirms Two More Cases of COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica. Tuesday, 24 March 2020. Jamaica now has 25 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), following the return of six additional positive tests over the last two days. 

The six new cases are:

  • Two males, both 61 years old, with a travel history that includes Trinidad, London, Egypt, and Dubai. They arrived in Jamaica on March 11.
  • A 51-year-old Jamaican resident from Westmoreland with no travel history, but who was a contact of two previously confirmed cases.
  • A 58-year-old female, of a Kingston and St Andrew address, with a travel history from France and who returned to Jamaica on March 10.
  • A 42-year-old male from Westmoreland, with a travel history to the United Kingdom, who returned to Jamaica on March 12.
  • A 61-year-old female from Clarendon, with a travel history that includes New York, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom. She returned to Jamaica on March 18 on flight BA2263. She contacted the Ministry’s COVID-19 helpline when symptoms developed. This triggered the Rapid Response Team and she was taken into isolation.

 

Seventeen (17) of the now twenty-five (25) confirmed cases are imported; seven (7) are import-related; and one remains under investigation.

 

