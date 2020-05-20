Jamaica Records 14 More Recoveries and Zero New Cases  

Jamaica recorded its largest number of patients, who have recovered and have been released from isolation in a 24 hour period, with 14 more patients now released and sent home. This brings the total number of patients, who have recovered and have been released from isolation to 145.

In the meantime, for a second consecutive day, the island has recorded no new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remain at 520.

The classifications of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica therefore remain unchanged with 44 imported cases; 204 contacts of confirmed cases (25 cases are import-related, 69 are related to local transmission cases (not epidemiologically linked), 97 are contacts of employees in the workplace cluster in St. Catherine, 13 are contacts of confirmed cases under investigation). Additionally, there are 26 local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked, and 246 cases are under investigation (233 of those under investigation are linked to the workplace cluster and 13 others).

Some 315 (61%) of the confirmed cases are females and there are 205 (39%) males with ages ranging from 2 months to 87 years.

Of the 520 cases to date, there is a 27.9% case recovery rate with 145 patients recovered and nine (9) patients have died (1.7%). Some 366 (70.4%) cases are currently active, of which none are critically or moderately ill. St. Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Hanover and Trelawny are without any active COVID-19 cases.

The total number of samples tested on the island to date is 8,828 with 520 positives, 8,234 negatives and 74 samples pending.