Jamaica Progressive Party Makes Incredible Promises Ahead Of General Election

With the General Elections at hand, recently established Jamaica Progressive Party (JPP), has been making incredible promises to Jamaicans in a bid to secure votes.

Their elaborate manifesto includes clearing Jamaica of its trillions of dollars in debt and ensuring that public sector worker such as nurses, teachers and police officer are paid 600,000 monthly. The party has also declared that Jamaicans would no longer have to worry about bill payments. According to the JPP, all funding will be done by the party.

The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) says the Jamaica Progressive Party (JPP) was officially registered as Jamaica’s fourth political party, effective July 15.

The ECJ said the party satisfied all the requirements of the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2014.

According to a statement from the ECJ, the JPP is based in Kingston and is led by Gilbert Alexander Edwards.

The other three registered political parties are the Jamaica Labour Party, the People’s National Party, and the United Independents’ Congress.