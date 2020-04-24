Jamaica Now has 257 Confirmed Cases

The National Surveillance Unit in the Ministry of Health & Wellness has reported that in the last 48 hours, 14 additional samples have tested positive for COVID-19 (9 on April 22 and 5 on April 23). This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 257.

This brings to 6 males and 8 females, with ages ranging from 2 years to 45 years old who have been confirmed with COVID-19 over the last 48 hours.

Nine cases were added to the workplace cluster being monitored by the Ministry and this means that there are now 140 confirmed COVID-19 cases related to this cluster. Their ages range from 18 to 52 years old. They include 110 females and 30 males. The new cases are from Clarendon and St. Catherine.

Four (4) of the other new cases are contacts of confirmed cases and one (1) is under investigation. Jamaica has 34 imported cases, 58 cases are contacts of confirmed cases, 8 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked. 157 cases including the 140 cases from the workplace cluster are under investigation.

Some 97 (38%) confirmed cases are male and 160 (62%) are female, while the ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 years to 87 years old.

The health departments across the island are currently tracing approximately 1,482 close contacts of the confirmed cases.

The National Surveillance Unit has also advised that to date, a total of 2,213 samples have been tested including those for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI), resulting in1,953 negative and 257 positive cases, with 3 results pending.

The total number of persons recovered and released from hospital is 28 while, there are 6 deaths. Currently, 255 patients remain in isolation and 88 persons are in quarantine in a government facility.