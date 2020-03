The Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has provided rapid updates on the COVID-19 situation currently plaguing Jamaica via tweeter moments ago.

The developments are as follows:

• The Cabinet has agreed to pursue the utilization of final year medical students in relation to clinical and surveillance activities related to COVID-19

• The Cabinet has also agreed on the need for the sensitization in relation to the elderly and persons at risk by virtue of pre-existing medical conditions

• With effect from 11:59 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020, and for the period of fourteen (14) days in the first instance, Jamaica’s air and sea ports will be closed to incoming passenger traffic. Outgoing passenger and cargo will be allowed.

• Jamaica is now reporting 19 cases of the COVID-19.

• We are at the point in the pandemic where we are classified as having local transmission of COVID-19.