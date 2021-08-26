Jamaica Maintains 2nd Position in Hoerman Cup Golf Champs

The Jamaican men maintained ther second position in the hunt for the Hoerman Cup at the 64th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship which is being played at the Country Club at Grand Reserve, Rio Grande in Puerto Rico. At the end of the second day, the two-day total for the top four players was 34 over par 610. The four players who contributed to the total were Justin Burrowes – 145, Owen Samuda – 154, William Knibbs – 154, and Shamar Wilson 157.

Host country Puerto Rico remained in first place with a team score of five over par 581. Peurto Rico has three players in the top five positions, namely Gustavo Rangel with a two-day total 2 under par 142, and is tied for first place with Rhadames Pena of the Dominican Republic also on 142. The other two Puerto Rico players are Jeronimo Esteve – 144 in third place and Roberto Nieves – 148 in fifth place.

Team Dominincan Republic occupied third place on 39 over par 615. They are followed by Trinidad & Tobago on 64 over par 640, the Bahamas – 67 over par 637 and the US Virgin Islands (USVI)- several strokes back on 98 over par 674.

Scores for the Jamaicans who contributed to the team position on the second day, were Justin Burrowes one over par 73 for fourth place on the leaderboard, followed by Owen Samuda – three over pay 75 and William Knibbs – four over par 76 to be both tied for eight place while new comer Shamar Wilson posted five over par 77 and is tied for eleventh place.

The other two players – Rocco Lopex scored 11 over par 83 for a two day total of 164, and Dr. Mark Newnham posted 10 over par 82 for a combined total of 171.

On the ladies side, Jamaica was still in fourth place on 39 over par 327, behind leader Puerto Rico on 12 over par 300, while Dominican Republic and US Virgin Islands are tied for second after posting 34 over par 322 each.

The two Jamaicans, Mattea Issa – 6 over par 78 and Madelyn Newkirk – 17 over par 89 are holding down 6th and 7th place respectively on the leaderboard after posting 82 and 78 on the first day respectively.

Day one leader Camila Negorni of Puerto Rico was joined by fellow country woman Paola Rosario after scoring 78 and 73 respectively for two-day total of eight over par 152. Dairianys Guzman of Puerto Rico and Alexndra Swayne of USVI were tied for third on 153 while Yae Eun Kim -158 was in fifth place.

Team manager Robert Chin was pleased with the team’s scores on the second day. He said “(It was a) much better performance today (yesterday) by team Jamaica. Conditions were still very windy but the players were able to adapt to the challenging conditions on the course. Great scoring again by Justin and several players improved on their first day score. Team Jamaica has continued to maintain the second position and now extended our lead over the DR (Dominican Republic) by five shots. Puerto Rico is still in first position and as the home side they are used to the conditions and they are playing quite well. As for tomorrow we expect the conditions to remain the same – very challenging and we believe again we should see improvement from several of our players over today’s score.”

“Other noticeable performances came from the veteran Owen Samuda as well as steady scoring by Williams Knibbs. As for the ladies, fourteen year old Mattea playing for the first time at the senior level has seen growth in her game and carded a well deserved 78 despite a double bogey on hole 17.”

The golfers will take to the course today (on Thursday) for the final day of the fifty-four hole competition to determine the male and female team champions as well as the country champion. Jamaica is looking for its first hold on any of the three trophies on offer.