Jamaica In Dialogue To Procure COVID-19 Vaccines For Children

COVID-19 Vaccines For Children
COVID-19 Vaccines For Children

Jamaica is in dialogue with several countries to acquire coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines for children aged five to 11 years.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, made the disclosure during the Ministry’s COVID Conversations virtual press conference on May 18.

“We have good indication from both the United Kingdom and Spain that we will be able to get vaccines for five to 11-year-olds,” she said, noting that the discussions and negotiations are ongoing.

Currently, children aged five to 11 years are eligible to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

They will be given a child-sized dose, which is one-third of the dose offered to adults and adolescents.

 

WRITTEN BY: CHRIS PATTERSON
SOURCE: JIS news

Concrete Stain – Affi Mek It Out (Audio Visual)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com