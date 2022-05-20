Jamaica In Dialogue To Procure COVID-19 Vaccines For Children

Jamaica is in dialogue with several countries to acquire coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines for children aged five to 11 years.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, made the disclosure during the Ministry’s COVID Conversations virtual press conference on May 18.

“We have good indication from both the United Kingdom and Spain that we will be able to get vaccines for five to 11-year-olds,” she said, noting that the discussions and negotiations are ongoing.

Currently, children aged five to 11 years are eligible to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

They will be given a child-sized dose, which is one-third of the dose offered to adults and adolescents.