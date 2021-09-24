Jamaica Hosts Regional Youth Forum On Disaster Risk Reduction October 26

Jamaica’s youth will lead their regional counterparts in robust discussion on disaster risk reduction at an inaugural youth forum on October 26.

The forum is a preparatory event for the VII Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean from November 1 to 4 and was introduced by the Government of Jamaica as the host of the platform.

Children and young people under age 30 are said to be the cohort that will benefit most from reducing the risk and impact of disasters, curtailing climate chaos and attaining the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which provides a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all by year 2030.

The forum will provide a space for youth representatives to express their views on disaster risk reduction for the region.

It will also offer an avenue for further discussion on the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and Agenda 2030 and plans for their rollout and implementation at the country, regional and global levels, and specifically, how youth could be engaged in these processes.

The event will also inform and influence decision-makers participating in the VII Regional Platform by sharing youth priorities, concerns and proposals related to disaster risk reduction.

It is important to chronicle the input of Jamaican and regional youth on disaster risk reduction as they are dependent on others for access to resources, livelihood, decision-making and support.

During disasters, youth are also faced with the task of taking on the role of adults to provide support to siblings, elderly people, among others.

Students, climate change activists, environmentalists or persons interested in the youth’s response to disasters, can register to participate at https://hopin.com/events/youth-forum-for-disaster-risk-reduction-the-americas-and-the-caribbean.

The Youth Forum for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean is being organised by the Government of Jamaica in partnership with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and is being supported by several global and regional organisations.