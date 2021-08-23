Jamaica hits record high in daily COVID-19 cases since March 2019

Jamaica has recorded 879 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of cases recorded daily since the country was hit by the first case of this pandemic on March 10, 2019. There are also an additional 14 COVID-19 deaths, increasing the number of deaths to 1,402.

Of the 879 new cases, the ages range from two (2) days to 96 years; 509 of the persons infected are women and the remaining 370 are men. This pushes the total number of COVID-19 cases to 62,712 with 13,140 being active. The tests were conducted from a total of 2,710 samples.

Additionally, among the deceased are four (4) persons from Westmoreland, four (4) from Kingston and St. Andrew, three (3) persons from St. Ann, two (2) persons from St. Elizabeth and one (1) from St. Mary.

The Ministry of Health reports that the recently recorded deaths occurred between August 20 and August 21, 2021.

Two more deaths are currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, an additional 66 persons have recovered, increasing the total number of recoveries to 47,787.

However, the growing COVID cases have been hampering the health system with a massive upsurge of 607 persons being hospitalized. Among these patients, 60 are critically ill, 83 severely ill and 125 of the patients are experiencing moderate symptoms.

In addition, three persons are in government quarantine, while 44,942 are currently quarantining at home.

Jamaica’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 43.9%.

