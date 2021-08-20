Jamaica has receive over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines from US| Education Ministry says 59% of parents consented for their children to take the jab

A total of 208,260 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the country this morning. This is Jamaica’s first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine which is a donation from the United States.

The shipment arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport earlier today and was welcomed by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Jamaica, Scott Feeken.

The Pfizer doses will be used particularly to inoculate children 12 years and older. This batch of 200,000 Pfizer vaccines represent the first shipment of 600,000 doses to be delivered in three shipments within a three months period.

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton expressed earlier today that additional information on the administering of the Pfizer vaccine will be provided tomorrow.

“This weekend and every day we having vaccines on offer…and we encourage people to come out. In fact, tomorrow we’ll be speaking [about] Pfizer and what will happen this weekend, particularly among the younger population because what is showing is that more young people getting the virus, ending up in hospital and more young people are dying;” Tufton explained.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Education says results from a survey conducted among parents indicated that a large number of students will be taking the Pfizer vaccine. Education Minister Fayval Williams revealed that 59 per cent of parents say they were willing to have their children inoculated.

“In a recent survey we did upon learning of the generous gifts of the Pfizer vaccines, we’re happy to report that when asked if they would give consent for their child or ward to take two doses of the Pfizer vaccine three (3) weeks apart, approximately 59 per cent of parents are willing to have their child or ward vaccinated…”

“…More importantly, when asked if they would accompany their child or ward to be vaccinated and they as parents are not vaccinated, would they be willing to bet vaccinated along with their child/ward and 64 per cent of parents said they’re willing to be vaccinated along with their children;” Mrs. Williams explained.

Mrs. Williams says the results of the survey serves as a motivation for her ministry and the vaccination process will start this weekend.

“This suggest that we will have significant take up if not full take up of these vaccines. Later today our ministry will host a joint press conference with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, to provide more details with regards to how and where our students, parents and teachers will have the opportunity to be vaccinated starting this weekend;” she further stated.

Public health professional Professor Figueroa also weighed in on the matter and highlighted that with the vaccines still being limited, the Pfizer vaccine should only be administered to students who will be sitting exams this year.

“If we’re going to give teenage school children maybe what we should do is first focus who this is an exam year for them…so that they can go out to school and benefit from face to face. If we have such limited vaccine and we have so many people to get vaccinated, there must still be some prioritization in how we vaccinate;”Figuero stated.

