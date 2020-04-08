Jamaica Has 63 Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

Jamaica News: Jamaica now has 63 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, gave this update during a press conference at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, on Tuesday (April 7).

“This means that we have had four additional positive cases since the last announcement,” Dr, Tufton said. The four cases are a 48-year-old female, a 26-year-old female, a 26-year-old male, and a 30-year-old male.

“The new cases, all of whom are contacts of a confirmed case from Kingston and St. Andrew, bring to 30, the number of imported cases; 22, the number of import-related cases and 11, the number of cases under investigation,” he added.

Of the 63 cases, 29 are females and 34 are males.

Three patients have died from the virus, while nine have fully recovered and have been released.

Source: JIS News