Jamaica Gospel Song 2020 Album released

The Jamaica Gospel Song 2020 album project has been released on international streaming platforms including Apple Music, ITunes, Deezer, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The Culture and Entertainment Ministry said this international release of the Gospel album follows closely on the successful release of the Jamaica Festival Song Album, which peaked at #11 on the iTunes Reggae Album Chart in July.

The album has been available digitally via pre-order since September 18, and is being distributed by VPAL Music.

The winner of the 2020 competition was Treisha Williams with ‘One Dose of the Holy Ghost’.