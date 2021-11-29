Jamaica Film Industry Earns US$236 Million

Jamaica’s burgeoning film industry earned approximately US$236 million from 47 productions undertaken during the 2020/21 year while generating 867 jobs.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, who said the outcome mainly resulted from portfolio agency, Jamaica Promotions Corporation’s (JAMPRO) work in actively promoting film as a viable local investment opportunity.

He was speaking during Thursday’s (November 25) semi-virtual media briefing for cargo and freight company BluShip Limited’s 2021 corporate linkages on trade in cultural goods, at the AC Marriott Kingston Hotel.

Mr. Shaw, who also oversees the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, noted that the quality and quantity of local film content has improved over the last three years and is “responding well” to increased global demand for productions that are culture-specific.

He added that with this upsurge of interest in Jamaica’s film industry, comes an uptick in investment opportunities.

The Minister cited an “evolving need” for physical studio infrastructure in locations outside of densely populated commercial centres.

Mr. Shaw said many of the persons involved in the overall cultural and creative industries are micro-enterprises and women, pointing out that “harnessing their economic potential is a definitive step forward as we address gender and other inequalities”.

BluShip Cargo and Freight Limited is a fully Jamaican-owned company, offering a complete range of import logistics and cargo-handling support for retail and commercial clients.

The entity, through the corporate linkages engagement, is seeking to facilitate and support business growth and development locally, particularly among micro, small and medium enterprises, whose need for efficient and affordable freight services, particularly related to cultural and creative inputs, spurred its entry into the local market.