Jamaica Defence Force Soldier Charged with the Murder of Parking Attendant, Granted $600,000 Bail

A Jamaica Defence Force soldier who was charged with the murder of a Parking Attendant, on the compound of the Azan Supercentre Store in Crossroads, St Andrew, on December of 2020, was granted bail in the sum of $600,000 when he appeared in the Corporate Area Criminal Court, on Wednesday.

The accused, 31-year-old Roland Gray, is charged with the murder of Courtney Minto.

As part of his bail condition, Gray who is represented by Attorney-at-law Peter Champagne, and attorney, Samoi Campbell, was ordered to surrender his travelling documents, and should report to the police once per week.

Reports are that Gray drove to the Azan shopping Centre where he and Minto who is employed to the facility as a parking attendant, got involved in a domestic dispute.

During the dispute, Gray allegedly drew his firearm and shot Minto two times to his upper body, and he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched, and Grey was arrested and charged following a ruling from the Director of Public Prosecution.