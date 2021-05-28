Jamaica Defence Force Soldier Charged with the Murder of Parking Attendant, Granted $600,000 Bail

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A Jamaica Defence Force soldier who was charged with the murder of a Parking Attendant, on the compound of the Azan Supercentre Store in Crossroads, St Andrew, on December of 2020, was granted bail in the sum of $600,000 when he appeared in the Corporate Area Criminal Court, on Wednesday.

The accused, 31-year-old Roland Gray, is charged with the murder of Courtney Minto.

As part of his bail condition, Gray who is represented by Attorney-at-law Peter Champagne, and attorney, Samoi Campbell, was ordered to surrender his travelling documents, and should report to the police once per week.

Reports are that Gray drove to the Azan shopping Centre where he and Minto who is employed to the facility as a parking attendant, got involved in a domestic dispute.

During the dispute, Gray allegedly drew his firearm and shot Minto two times to his upper body, and he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched, and Grey was arrested and charged following a ruling from the Director of Public Prosecution.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....