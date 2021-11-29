Jamaica College beats St. George’s College 6-0

Defending champions Jamaica College (JC) thrashes many-time champions St. George’s College (STGC) 6-0 in the group “A” match in the ISSA Manning Cup football competition at Stadium East field, on Friday.

With the victory, 30-time champions the Dark Blues jumped from fifth to third in Group A with seven points and back into contention for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Charlie Smith edged Calabar 1-0, Wolmer’s beat Clan Carthy 3-0, while Kingston High and Bridgeport drew 0-0.

In DaCosta Cup action, Mannings beat Petersfield 2-0, Rusea’s beat Belair 1-0, Manchester High beat Alston 9-0 and Old Harbour High beat Central High 3-1.