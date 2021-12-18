Jamaica Can Capitalise On Us $18 Billion Mango Market

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Agro Investment Corporation (AIC), Dr. Al Powell, says Jamaica has the potential to expand its foothold in the global market for mango, which is valued at US $18 billion.

He noted that in 2020, the country supplied over 291,321 kilograms of the fruit overseas, valuing US$623,190.

Dr. Powell was speaking at an investment breakfast held on Tuesday, December 14 at the Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

To capitalise on the opportunities, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, through the AIC has established a mango agro park in Spring Plains Clarendon.

Five investors were recently selected as part of a phased rollout of the 1,000-acre orchard.

Chief Financial Officer at the AIC, Karlene Wood, said that the agro park concept provides the perfect platform for farmers.