Jamaica at turning point – PM

In a very short address following the swearing in of the remaining members of the Cabinet this afternoon, Prime Minister Andrew Holness charged them to discharge the highest level of integrity in doing their jobs.
He said Jamaica was at a tipping point, a turning point where something good could happen to the country, depending on the performance of the Cabinet Ministers.
“We are at an inflection point…a tipping point a turning point…something new and good can happen to our country…something good can happen to our nation…but it depends on what we choose to do,” he said.
Mr Holness said: “It was not an easy task to put this Cabinet together.”
Fourteen Ministers were sworn in at Kings House, joining Mr Holness and four others sworn in last week, to complete the 19-Member Cabinet. The Attorney General was also sworn in.

