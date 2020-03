Jamaica News: Goals by Jordaine Fletcher and Kemmar Beckford carried Jamaica to a 2-0 win over Bermuda in their international friendly at the Montego Bay Sports Complex on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

This is Fletcher’s first goal at the senior national level. He opened the scoring in the 42nd minute before Beckford added the second goal in the 80th minute.

Both scorers are teammates at St Ann based Mt Pleasant Football Academy.

Despite the result, both coaches were pleased with the performances of their respective teams. They are using this game to assess their home based squads with an eye on the future.