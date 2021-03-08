“Jail Bud” Killed while Giving Man Bun, in Hopeton District

A St James man who was caught in the act of giving a man bun, in the community of Hopeton, St James, on Saturday, March 6, was shot and killed by the woman’s baby father who went deranged, after finding him at his baby mother’s house.

The deceased has been identified as Jermaine Brown, otherwise called ‘Jail Bud’, a painter of Fairfield Irwin, also in St James.

Reports by the Freeport police are that about 8:30 pm, on Saturday, Brown left his family home in Irwin and traveled to Hopeton district, where he went to the female’s house.

While at the house, the woman’s baby father drove home and discovered a man inside the dwelling.

An argument developed, which soon stemmed into a physical confrontation. The baby father went in a rage and pulled a firearm which he used to shoot Brown multiple times to his upper body.

He then drove away in his Toyota Premio motor car. The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is also reported that Brown who lives with his baby mother and children in Irwin, was conned by the female who told him that she and her baby father had broken up.

