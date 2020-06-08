Jahvillani Tagged in ‘Dad’ Post

Dancehall Artiste Jahvillani is in this spotlight.

This, after the entertainer was recently tagged in a post that seems to suggest he’s a father. On Instagram, the daughter of Tom Tavares Finson suggested that Jahvillani is a dad.

Leah Tavares-Finson posted: “Hi daddy! @jahvillani.”

Leah is the daughter of noted Jamaican lawyer, Queen’s Counsel Tom Tavares-Finson, and former Miss World, Cindy Breakspeare.

The “Clarks Pon Foot” deejay is yet to comment on the post.

The caption under the photo was later changed.

In February 2011 she gave birth to a baby for  ‘Dog Paw’ who was later that year sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.

