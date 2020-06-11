Jahvillani Stands Fearless In New Single ‘Chargie’: Listen

The popular Clarks endorsing dancehall deejay Jahvillani has a new single dubbed Chargie, that sounds-off his fearlessness against the enemies while ‘staying real’. Produced by Stinez Entertainment, the official audio is now available for streaming on the JahvillaniVEVO YouTube page.

With less deejaying and a little more singing than his usual tracks, Chargie demonstrates resonating tones for a sing-along vibe. He professes his loyalty to his family and friends, its unyielding he says “all when mi grave seal.” Then with a message to his rivals warns, “diss di family, den yuh know pain, do nuh try mi, a no court day, finga di 19 like a foreplay. Rise gainst Gad (his alias) den yuh dig yuh own grave.”

The deejay is always one to boaster his badness, going back to his singles such as Mighty, Don’t Rush and Wileside Government for instance, he gives audiences a taster of just how ruthless he really is. Here he does the same once again with Chargie, making it known that he is as fearless as it gets: “My enemies neva face me yet … cya scare mi wid dem baby strength. Mi have my gun everywhere mi deh.” Check out the rest of the audio below –

The track is streaming well with over 50k views since its release yesterday on June 9th. One Govament fans are loving up the new music from their favourite deejay. Amaan Khan commented on Jahvillani’s YouTube page, “All I’m saying I’m from England and we feel Jahvillani”.

Others quoted their favourite lyrics and sections of the song, Rahsid Mcintosh said “Baby strength, if dis song is a hit, drop a like,” then Chap Boss wrote, “real until the day me dead,” and Royal Couples added, “Wileside government mi seh until my time on earth is no more.”

Listen to Jahvillani’s new single Chargie here –

Source: Dancehalmag