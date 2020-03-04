Jahvillani Releases Another Clarks Anthem ‘Suede Clarks’: Watch

It’s a good day for Jahvillani fans – the Wileside Government president released the official video for a new single titled ‘Suede Clarks’ on his YouTube VEVO page.

Suede Clarks, produced by Countree Hype Entertainment, features Jahvillani once again voicing an anthem that declares his unending love for the Dessert Boot and Wallabee versions of Clarks footwear.

The Sunday To Sunday deejay rocks a fresh pair of the iconic boot on the regular, so recent prices increases in some territories did not go unnoticed by Jahvillani. “Wha gwan, yuh nah see seh Clarks raise”, he sings in the opening verses noting the increased price of the one item that is essential to complete his drip.

The price increases aren’t surprising as the family-owned shoe retailer has been struggling despite its iconic status with everyone from British high street, to Jamaican dancehall and New York hip-hop sub-cultures, and to yardmen worldwide. The company reported a £82 millon loss in 2018, mostly due to the shift to online shopping which does not favor traditional retailers with large overheads.

The new three-minute track is Jahvillani’s second ode to the British-based shoe manufacturer. Like Vybz Kartel’s 2010 tribute titled Clarks featuring Popcaan and Gaza Slim, Jahvillani’s Clarks Pon Foot last year was a certified hit. The official music video for the catchy track pulled in over 3.4 million views and brought the dancehall artiste a much wider fanbase.

It wasn’t long before the shoe maker contacted Jahvillani, expressing their appreciation for Clarks Pon Foot and praising it as the 2019 summer anthem. “Mi affi feel good fi see seh them recognise the work being put out,” Jahvillani told The STAR.

Jahvillani does take a risk here in trying to recapture the success of his previous Clarks single, but maybe its no risk at all given Jamaica’s obsession with the brand.

Suede Clarks is available on iTunes and you can stream it below.

Source: Dancehallmag