Jahvillani Puts Rumors To Bed And Shares Photos With New Baby

Dancehall artiste Jahvillani has shared photos of his newborn baby on Friday (June 12) seemingly confirming speculation that he was a new dad. The rumors arose, last week, after Leah Tavares-Finson shared a photo of the newborn on Instagram with a tag mentioning the Sunday To Sunday singer.
The 36-year-old artiste captioned the photo “GAD” with a heart emoji, and has even changed his Instagram display pic to showcase himself holding the baby.
“Congrats mi G,” said Touch Down hit-maker Stylo G, to which Jahvillani himself responded saying “100 mi G.”
Dancehall artiste Deep Jah and radio deejay, ZJ Sparks, also liked the photo.
Just a week ago Jahvillani was tagged in a photo on the social media platform by Leah Tavares-Finson, which read, “Hi daddy! @jahvillani,” showing the newborn baby relaxing comfortably in his mom’s lap.
While it is unclear if Jahvillani and Leah are dating, the former wild child is already a mother to a nine-year-old fathered by Christopher “Dog Paw” Linton.
Leah is the daughter of noted Jamaican lawyer, Queen’s Counsel Tom Tavares-Finson, and former Miss World, Cindy Breakspeare. Her half-brother is Damian Marley.
Leah also shared a funny fan comment about the news of the child, which read “Man a rock brand new youth pan earth” – a reference to Jahvillani’s big hit Clarks Pon Foot.
The 1Gov singer is expected to drop an EP this month.
Source: Dancehallmag