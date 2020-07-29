Jahvillani & Moyann Sizzle In New Video For ‘Gangster Love’: Watch

Open up the playground, dancehall artistes Jahvillani and Moyann are both in for some fun. The duo teamed up for a sizzling new single Gangster Love and dropped the action-packed music video today July 28 via YouTube.

Produced by DJ Frass Records and RD Studios, Jahvillani and Moyann’s video launches into keys turning in the ignition and seat belts being buckled. They skid off on ATV quad bikes in a desert outback to frolic in the sand and tease their rude ‘gangster love’ song.

Moyann leads in vocals subtracting all the “punks” from her reach, moreover, “If yuh ano Zaddy (i.e. Jahvillani) yuh a stepson,” she sings. Once she got that out of the way, Jahvi comes in nodding his partner, “Well done,” and proceeds to direct her in an indecent position. In doing so, he adds, “If yuh nuh get daughter yuh a go get son.” So while he’s unclear on the details of gender, he assures her, she will have his baby. Now that’s gangster – listen more below.

The two wrap up their ATV adventure then indulge in a game of paintball with some pretty lame attackers. Jahvilllani (the gangster) has expert combating skills as he takes effortless aim to shoot down his targets and is often seen shooting with one hand without even taking cover.

They give some close amorous action, Moyann fires up the scenes in her sexy outfits and puts on a seductive display. Meanwhile the 1 Government deejay upholds his usual laid back thug appeal. Watch the music video here –

The fans love the new collab, since the track dropped the streams have been multiplying with a trail of doting reaction. Voltage SpeedBoss commented on YouTube saying, “Drop a like fi di Gad & Moyaan From u know the collab Bad.” Then Rg Vendetta added, “Yooow this baddd Moyan delivered uf,” while Gummy Gad didn’t want the video to end, “Wish dis did longer, this tuff yf.”

Source: Dancehallmag