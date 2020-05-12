Jahvillani Drops Hot Visuals For His ‘Don’t Rush’ Remix: Watch

Dancehall artiste Jahvillani today dropped the official visuals for his Don’t Rush Remix, which was released in April.

The instrumental was borrowed from the 2019 single, Don’t Rush by British Hip-Hop duo, Young T & Bugsey featuring Headie One. While the “don’t rush challenge” took over social media, the Wileside Government artiste decided to put his own spin on the song.

Sticking to the theme of the remix, the visuals, produced by KDVisuals876, are classic grimy dancehall- guns, girls and liquor. The video goes back and forth between two scenes, the first is Jahvallani surrounded by beautiful women, liquor and guns, and the second, where the deejay is involved in a shootout with home invaders. In this scene, it’s his female counterparts that take control and protects the household.

As a disclaimer, Jahvillani added that “All objects used in the making of this video was for creative entertainment and should [not] be taken as factual” in the Youtube description. In recent years, dancehall artists like Alkaline have run into trouble with law enforcement for their use of certain “props” in the creation of their music videos, but Jahvillani makes it clear that all his guns are just props.

The video is a good attempt to show just how creative the deejay can get, while sticking to the content of the song. The video has racked up some 30,000 views in just four hours since its release.

Watch his remix visuals below:

