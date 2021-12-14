Jahshii Addresses the MEDIA In new Single

Fast rising Dancehall Artiste Jahshii has dropped a new banger, addressing his recent interview which has gone viral on social media.

The entertainer received backlash for his comments about crime and its contributing factor(s).

“Me cya stop crime, you cya stop crime. The police down at the station create crime [because] a corruption cause crime.” he said.

Jahshii who rose to prominence with songs like “25/8” and “Crème of the Crop,” said the country must first address the corruption that exists inside law enforcement and the government if it is to reduce crime.

Following the backlash, the deejay released a new single called “Media” where he inserted a portion of his interview with Anthony Miller’s Entertainment Report. TAKE A LISTEN: