Jahmiel Sings About His ‘One And Only’ In New Song “No Other”: Listen

The God-fearing romantic charmer Jahmiel has once again weakened the knees of every female in dancehall ‘fan-land’ after bearing his soul in Lights Off on his Revamp EP. The summer sounding single entitled No Other was released on July 10 under the production expertise of Simple Boss Records.

The singjay is in a nostalgic mood when thinking of his female partner. He recounts the times they have spent together both good and bad; the progress they have made, and their current status as partners forever.

In his usually smooth voice, the dancehall artiste admits to his ‘one and only’ that he wants only her and no other. He concedes that she’s his everything, having done all, and would do anything for her. He croons “baby you deserve the world, you are my number one girl, loyal, your quality, real love, nuh vanity”.

He might be on her wrong side right now but he has only good thoughts and words for her. Despite their current tiff, the MVP artiste is doing his best to convince his girl that he wants no other, only her. He shows her the images of their past, and asked her to ‘pre it’, moving on to someone else doesn’t make any sense, since she is the only one who truly knows him. He professes that she is his only, and is ever showing love, so by her side he will always reside, to support and care for her.

The song is laden with lyrics and melodies for all the partners who are trying to find a way in from the barrier formed from the latest argument or disagreement in their relationship. Jahmiel shows us the way, by giving more love than he has received and being loyal to the one who has been with him from the basement to the top floor.

With such a loyal, loving, and perpetual partner, why would anyone seek out another?

Source: Dancehallmag