Jahmiel Shares Photo With Alkaline After Kartel Casts Doubt On His Loyalty

Dancehall artiste Jahmiel has seemingly responded to Vybz Kartel’s comical insinuation that he’s a GAZA spy in the MVP camp.

Kartel not only mockingly said that Jahmiel was secretly working for him but used his Instagram on last Sunday, April 25th to share a history lesson with the MVP, an alliance between Mavado, Alkaline and Jahmiel. He shared a clip of Jahmiel’s 2015 Sting performance in which the artiste fired shots at Alkaline who is now his partner in arms.

In the video clip Jahmiel voices a freestyle aimed at Alkaline’s controversial “battywash” lyrics which appeared in an earlier track. “Mi come fo teach di people wid de music, mi nuh come fi clash // Come fi sing bout righteousness, nuh come fi sing about battywash”, he sang.

The post seemed to have got under Jahmiel’s skin as yesteday he posted a shot of himself and Alkaline as if to remind fans where his loyalties stand. “Our Talk A Power Talk Like When GOD And Noah Talk,” he said in the caption.

Jahmiel recently dropped his latest track ‘The World’ and to fans it had appeared that he had put the lyrical war with Chronic Law behind him, to refocus on his career. In fact the song is more on the conscious Dancehall line and speaks about protecting oneself from evil.

His fans were quick to show their support and the post has already been liked by over 32 000 people. This fan showed his undying loyalty and posted: “Let dem know mvp for life,” another said: “You talented mi G respect make good music that all Brody,” while another added: Unity is strength.”

Jahmiel has taken pains, it would seem, to prove that his alliance with MVP is genuine. Meanwhile Kartel has stuck to his word and hasn’t posted anything on Instagram since his last mic drop post last Sunday April 25th. He said he’d be back in 2021.

Source: Dancehallmag