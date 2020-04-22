Jahmiel return fire at Chronic Law ‘Quaran kill’

It was just yesterday chronic law drop his diss song and it was brutal
Today around 12 pm jahmiel respond with a diss song
This one connects!!!!!
Dancehall nice again!!!
A lot of punches and counteractions, his delivery was clam and melodic
“Nuh short a p***y suh me nuh strangle a girl straight facts and him cwaan seh a lie rape case mek him cwaan fly”
What ?!!! This needs to explain, the rape case need an explanation
Jahmiel also throw shots a Vybz Kartel
“Humbre cwaan Save yuh weh backfist inna fi him cell” ‘Annie Palmer’ Gaza boss get diss, jahmiel showing no mercy
check it out
Jevauhani Nelson – News Reporter