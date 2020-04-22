Jahmiel return fire at Chronic Law ‘Quaran kill’

It was just yesterday chronic law drop his diss song and it was brutal

Today around 12 pm jahmiel respond with a diss song

This one connects!!!!!

Dancehall nice again!!!

A lot of punches and counteractions, his delivery was clam and melodic

“Nuh short a p***y suh me nuh strangle a girl straight facts and him cwaan seh a lie rape case mek him cwaan fly”

What ?!!! This needs to explain, the rape case need an explanation

Jahmiel also throw shots a Vybz Kartel

“Humbre cwaan Save yuh weh backfist inna fi him cell” ‘Annie Palmer’ Gaza boss get diss, jahmiel showing no mercy

check it out

Jevauhani Nelson – News Reporter