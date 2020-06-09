Jahmiel Hails Jah In New Single ‘Higher’: Listen

Dancehall artiste Jahmiel sings his praises and gratitude to Jah in his new single entitled Higher released yesterday June 6th. The official audio debuted on his YouTube and VEVO pages under the production of Sponge Music and Natural Bond Entertainment.

Higher is streaming well since the premiere a day ago with over 47k views, the new single falls on the heels of his other release Lights Off that aired June 5th which have already racked up over 100k streams on YouTube.

The track is an uplifting ballad, similar to a classic church song. As Jahmiel celebrates his personal blessings from the one up above, the words and vibe of the song give encouragement and preaches faith to listeners.

He thanks God for his successes in music, “Jah yuh keep mi above ground, yuh bless mi wid a mighty sound, man a king mi nu need dem crown,” he sings. The mighty sound that which is his voice has ultimately made him one of the standout musicians in the industry right now.

The Patriotz trailblazer goes on to denounce fame and vanity, they mean nothing to him and that “Jah love is forever.” Like a prayer, he thanks God for guiding him through his endeavors, giving him a pure heart and strength when he feels tired then choruses, “Higher than the mountains and the sea … Jah Jah yuh set I free.” Check out the full version of Higher below –

Jahmiel’s sophomore EP, REVAMP is slated for release in a couple days on June 12th, interestingly the album is not scheduled to feature his latest release, Higher. The 5-track collection catalogs his teaser, Lights Off, as well as Preserve My Life, I See An Angel, Life Lessons, And Shining. The project was inspired by the COVID-19 lockdowns across the island, having to stay indoors for such an extended period motivated him to use the time wisely and productively – ‘to revamp’.

While we wait on his highly anticipated EP, check out Higher in the meantime…

