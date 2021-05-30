Jahmiel Gets Baptized – Video

Today marks a new chapter in Dancehall artiste Jahmiel’s life, as he made the bold decision to give his life over to God. The ceremony was shown live and included an introduction from a female elder in the church, as well as a very thought-provoking sermon from the pastor.

The woman of God who introduced the pastor spoke of the bold manner in which Jahmiel made his decision, to put a foot forward by making it clear to the church, it was all by the entertainer’s will and nothing forced upon him.

In the interim between the female elder and the Pastor, they sang the popular “Goodbye world”, hymn then the leader of the church went straight to the point. In a very charismatic tone, he called for all entertainers, to give their life to God as there is a warrant out for their spiritual arrest.

He then closed off his sermon by telling the church of the importance to know God.

Immediately after the spiritually daring sermon the pastor went on to ask Jahmiel the usual Baptism questions, as he stood at the pool clothed in full white amongst the elders of the church. With the entertainer saying yes to all the questions, they then went ahead and baptised him in the name of Jesus Christ.

With such a meaningful call from the Pastor, it would not be a surprise to see other entertainers follow in the footsteps of Jahmiel. watch the proceeding in the video below.