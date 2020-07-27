Jahmiel Drops Hot New Visuals For ‘Lava’: Watch

Dancehall artiste Jahmiel may just have positioned himself as a contender for the best music video in the dancehall music category this year. The visuals for his track Lava are bar none a remarkable state-of-the-art production, kudos to director Icey Jace Films, and the creative team.

The new composition, single and video, dropped today via YouTube under Troyton Music and distributed through Hapilos. Lava is featured on the Double Clutch Riddim to demonstrate Jahmiel’s slick lyrical delivery.

The Double Clutch Riddim hit streaming yesterday to release several other new singles from various artistes such as Busy Signal, Christopher Martin, I-Octane, Bounty Killer, Sean Paul, and Beenie Man to name a few.

Patriotz spearhead, Jahmiel, for sure has one of the most high-powered voicing on the riddim. As he boasts some flashy verses, he matches them with lyrical style saying, “Mi pocket full up a coil, hot like lava … shoes from Italia, millions a dalla, call me shot caller,” while throwing down some effortless fast-spitting deejaying here and there.

The pristine, high-def display follows the deejay from the luxurious AC Hotel in Kingston, driving his posh orange-rust BMW to the heavily graffiti walls in Downtown’s narrow streets. His ladies are at an arms-length, holding his stacks of cash and teasing sultry looks. Jahmiel makes his way, void of any company, to a remote yet spectacular looking quarry on his ATV to show off his daredevil biking stunts. Watch the full video below.

Jahmiel recently released another single Rich last week, prior to that was a few other tracks; No Other, We Alone, Higher and Lights Off from his Revamp EP. He’s in no way slowing down; just this week, he teased an unreleased track on Instagram that left is fans yearning for more. So without a doubt, we can expect to hear more music from this Great Man deejay really soon.

Source: Dancehallmag