Jahmiel And Lil Baby Link Up. Is A Collab In The Works?

Dancehall fans are hoping a major collaboration is in the works for Jahmiel as he recently posted a pic on Instagram with popular American rapper Lil Baby.

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, hails from Atlanta, Georgia and became famous in the 2010s. He is considered one of the most prominent figures in the trap scene.

His debut studio album Harder Than Ever in 2018 was certified RIAA Platinum. That album included the song Yes Indeed with Drake which peaked at 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jahmiel didn’t reveal anything with the post, in fact, he didn’t even caption it but fans naturally assumed that some sort of collaboration is on the horizon, though the two may have very different types of music.

Jahmiel recently released a five-track EP called Revamp which was his sophomore album. This album did have some different types of beats but was highly spiritual, something Lil Baby is not known for.

It could have been just friends meeting up or maybe Jahmiel is looking to crush Chronic Law in the next round of war tunes. The two had a one-week lyrical war back in May.

One fan who wanted answers said:

international settingz," and another added: "We want the collab Patriot."

“My 2 top artists. Dancehall hip hop need a collab”, said another fan.

There’s no mention of anything on Lil Baby’s page either but he has attempted dancehall before and had a pretty good go at it with Street Smart which he sang along with Skillis in 2018.

It’s a developing story and we’ll be sure to keep you up-to-date should any of the artistes give any more information about a collab.