JahFrass Calls Out Popcaan for Trying to Intimidate Him

Recording artiste JaFrass is accusing fellow entertainer Popcaan of an alleged failed attempt to intimidate him.

On Monday afternoon, the former campmate of the Unruly Boss took to his Instagram story to highlight an incident in which he alleges Popcaan sent someone to disrespect him using scare tactics.

The “Don’t Care” hitmaker laid out the allegations in a three-part post via the social media platform. The first of which read,

“B**ty*m*n popcaan doh send No punk fi try diss me cause me and you know that nuh possible behave yuh sh*t up self punk.”

His rants continued in the second post, “Yuh nuh wah see me rich but all if yuh guh Haiti you cyah stop the blessing p***y.”

Before posing the question in his final post, “Bout diss, Wah kind a diss? A cd” followed by a smiley face emoji.

In recent times JaFrass has not been seen in the company of Popcaan and his cohorts, which has amplified speculations that he’s no longer a member of the musical outift nor are they on amicable terms.