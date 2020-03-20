Jah9 Releases ‘Note to Self (Okay)’ With A Verse From Chronixx

Reggae songstress Jah9 is sharing a much-needed message in her new single and music video, ‘Note to Self (Okay)‘, which features a verse from Chronixx.

The soothing and self-assured track is off her third studio album, “Note to Self”. The smooth-singing reggae singer floats calmly on the track with a jazz and dub melody, produced by Romario “Runkus” Bennett, Iotosh Poyser & Jah9 herself. Jah9 said it was important to share her mantra with the world, especially in such confusing and unprecedented times.

“I wanted to show that there was a consensus about this mantra ‘I’m going to be okay,’ across all the generations,” Jah9 said in an interview with The FADER.

“This co-production is the most collaborative track I have ever produced, and quite intentionally so. It was important to do so because of the nature of the message. The production needed to be dark and disturbing, the vocals and lyrics to comfort and support. My young brothers Iotosh and Runkus were able to build on the direction I envisioned. Chronixx was able to add further creative insight that lifted and balanced the mood of the song with his harmonies and words. This vision culminated with the track being mixed and polished by the legendary Errol Brown and his son Shane Brown. A true team effort. Humbled and grateful to have been a part of it,” she adds.

The song’s accompanying visual (directed by Samo) details a woman’s journey of overcoming struggles though the practice of affirmations, self-love and positive self-talk.

As a certified yogi, these themes are a reflection of Jah9’s personal practices. Her latest album, released on March 13, was filled with potent messages of peace, love and unity, in what she describes as “mantra music”.

Watch Jah9 and Chronixx issue a “Note to Self” below:

Source: Dancehallmag