Dancehall Artiste Jah Vinci is set to release his debut EP titled I Am The World Singer on Friday.

He describes the project as ‘refreshing & diverse’.

The compilation is being released by Notnice Records, which is headed by Jah Vinci’s longtime friend and producer Ainsley ‘NotNice’ Morris.

The project does not include collaborations and is described as Jah Vinci’s gift to his fans.

Jah Vinci is known for his single Watch You Friends.