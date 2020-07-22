Jah Lando’s L:atest Song Unstoppable

Hailing from Papine, Jah Lando is no stranger to the field of music, After touring and performing with the likes of top tearing acts such as; Buju Banton, Capleton, and Agent Sasco, the multitalented reggae sensation Jah Lando has returned to enlighten and enrich the nation with the release of his much-awaited new single “Unstoppable”.

Unstoppable, is an upbeat contemporary and catchy reggae song in which progression and self-assurance are the fundamental factors. It is also a song to increase the mental capacity of today’s younger generation, as it inspires them not to let anyone limit their ability to be great.

Unstoppable made its official debut on June 19th under the production of Livon Music & Adonaiyah (AH-DON-AI-YAH) Records, the song is available for streaming on the artist’s official YouTube and VEVO pages (JahlandoVEVO). “Unstoppable” is also available for purchase on musical platforms such as; iTunes, Google Play store.